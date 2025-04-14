FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST Earnings Preview: Recent $FR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST ($FR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $181,541,620 and earnings of $0.38 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 169 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,580,045 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,467,655
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,044,775 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,504,570
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,903,164 shares (+80.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,405,611
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,020,589 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,162,126
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 977,754 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,014,808
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 675,306 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,853,089
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 553,567 shares (+50.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,750,313
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FIRST INDL REALTY TRUST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Omotayo Okusanya from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 01/14/2025
- David Rodgers from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $61.0 on 10/22/2024
- Craig Mailman from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 10/17/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.