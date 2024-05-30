News & Insights

First Hydrogen Corp. Enhances Financial Transparency

May 30, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

First Hydrogen (TSE:FHYD) has released an update.

First Hydrogen Corp. has revised its interim Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, addressing issues such as redundancy in financial disclosures, enhanced quarterly results discussions, refined operational results details, and improved transparency in research and development costs. The updated MD&A also rectifies promotional language and expands on the company’s liquidity status. First Hydrogen, known for developing zero-emission hydrogen-fueled vehicles and green hydrogen production facilities, continues to make strides in sustainable transportation and energy solutions.

