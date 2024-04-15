First Horizon's Shares Preferred Stock Series D Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of First Horizon Corp's 6.10% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Ser D (Symbol: FHN.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its semi-annual dividend (annualized to $1.525), with shares changing hands as low as $24.94 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, FHN.PRD was trading at a 2.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.00% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's 6.10% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Ser D:
In Monday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.10% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Ser D (Symbol: FHN.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are down about 1.8%.
