First Horizon's Preferred Stock, Series H Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Horizon Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: FHN.PRH) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.76% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FHN.PRH was trading at a 1.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.69% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H:

In Thursday trading, First Horizon Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: FHN.PRH) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are down about 1.4%.

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Further FHN.PRH Research:

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