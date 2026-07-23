First Horizon's Preferred Stock, Series H Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H:
In Thursday trading, First Horizon Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.75% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (Symbol: FHN.PRH) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are down about 1.4%.
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