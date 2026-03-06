First Horizon's Preferred Stock, Series F Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of First Horizon Corp's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: FHN.PRF) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.175), with shares changing hands as low as $18.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FHN.PRF was trading at a 26.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.49% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRF shares, versus FHN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Friday trading, First Horizon Corp's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: FHN.PRF) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are off about 2.7%.

