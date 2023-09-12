First Horizon's Preferred Stock, Series F Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Horizon Corp's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: FHN.PRF) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.175), with shares changing hands as low as $15.39 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.99% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FHN.PRF was trading at a 36.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.07% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRF shares, versus FHN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Tuesday trading, First Horizon Corp's 4.70% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: FHN.PRF) is currently down about 2.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are up about 1%.

