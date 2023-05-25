First Horizon's Preferred Stock, Series E Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Horizon Corp's 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock, Series E (Symbol: FHN.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FHN.PRE was trading at a 16.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.89% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock, Series E:
In Thursday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock, Series E (Symbol: FHN.PRE) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are down about 2.2%.
