First Horizon's Preferred Stock, Series E Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of First Horizon Corp's 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock, Series E (Symbol: FHN.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.98 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FHN.PRE was trading at a 1.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRE shares, versus FHN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock, Series E:

In Monday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.50% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock, Series E (Symbol: FHN.PRE) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are down about 1.4%.

