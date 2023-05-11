First Horizon's Preferred Stock, Series B Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Horizon Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: FHN.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its semi-annual dividend (annualized to $1.6562), with shares changing hands as low as $18.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.45% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FHN.PRB was trading at a 25.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.72% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B:
In Thursday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: FHN.PRB) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are off about 1.8%.
