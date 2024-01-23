News & Insights

First Horizon To Repurchase Up To $650 Mln Of Stock

(RTTNews) - First Horizon Corp. (FHN) said that its board has authorized the company to repurchase up to $650 million of the company's common stock. The authorization will expire on January 31, 2025.

Additionally, the company declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

"Our strong capital provides for more optionality to capitalize on strategic growth opportunities while continuing to operate in the context of safety and soundness and return capital to our shareholders," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan.

