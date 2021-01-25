Stocks
FHN

First Horizon Surprises With 4Q Profit As Credit Loss Provisions Drop 89%

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

First Horizon Corp. reported better-than-expected 4Q results. Shares of the bank holding company rose 1% in Monday’s pre-market session.

First Horizon’s (FHN) 4Q earnings of $0.46 per share declined 2.1% year-over-year but came in higher than the Street's estimates of $0.33 per share. Revenues (comprised of net interest income and noninterest income) rose 63.6% year-over-year to $810 million and topped analysts' expectations of $783.3 million.

The bank’s net interest margin declined 55 basis points from the year-ago period to 2.71%, while provision for credit losses declined 89% year-over-year to $1 million.

The bank's average loans soared 95% to $59.8 million in the reported quarter. Average deposits spiked 112% and stood at $69.6 million as of the end of the fourth quarter. (See FHN stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the results, Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Rose noted that lower provisions and stronger revenues drove 4Q EPS beat.

“Looking ahead, its initial 2021 outlook calls for: (1) low to mid single-digit decline in net interest income; (2) low-teens decline in fee income; (3) low to mid single digit decline in noninterest expenses; (4) an NCO [net charge-off] ratio of 0.25 - 0.35%; and (5) a CET1 [Common Equity Tier 1] ratio of 9.5% with the optionality to repurchase shares,” the analyst commented.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 4 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $15.40 implies upside potential of about 5.8% to current levels. Shares have declined 9.8% over the past year.

Related News:
Regions Financial’s 4Q Profit Jumps 61%
Huntington Drops 4.6% On 4Q Profit Miss
Union Pacific Slips 5% On Weak 4Q Freight Revenues

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FHN

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular