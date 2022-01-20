First Horizon Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on January 20, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.firsthorizon.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (US) or 1-929-526-1599 (International) with access code 177675.

For a replay call, dial 1-866-813-9403 with access code 953908.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.