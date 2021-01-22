First Horizon Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - First Horizon Corp. (FHN) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on January 22, 2021, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.fhnc.com/Event

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 412-317-6061 (International) with access code 5989125.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 412-317-0088 (International) with access code 10150084.

