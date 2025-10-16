First Horizon Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Y/Y NII & Fee Income Growth

First Horizon Corporation’s FHN third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding notable items) of 51 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. This compares favorably with 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Results benefited from a rise in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income, along with provision benefits. However, a decline in loan and deposit balances acted as a headwind.

Net income available to its common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $254 million, up 19.2% year over year.

FHN’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $889 million, which rose 7.4% year over year. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

NII increased nearly 7.5% year over year to $674 million. Additionally, the net interest margin increased 24 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 3.55%.

Non-interest income was $215 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago level.

Non-interest expenses increased 7.8% year over year to $551 million. The increase was due to a rise in almost all cost components, except for amortization of intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio was 61.92%, up from the year-ago period’s 61.89%. An increase in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.

FHN’s Loans & Deposits Balances Decrease

Total period-end loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $63.05 billion, which decreased slightly from the end of the previous quarter. Total period-end deposits of $65.52 billion also declined moderately.

FHN’s Credit Quality: Mixed Bag

Non-performing loans and leases of $605 million increased 4.7% from the prior-year period.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the ratio of total allowance for loans and lease losses to loans and leases was 1.23%, down from 1.32% in the prior-year quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses of $777 million fell 5.6% from the year-ago period.

First Horizon witnessed net charge-offs of $26 million, which increased 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, the company recorded provision benefits of $5 million in the third quarter, against a provision for credit losses of $35 million in the prior-year quarter.

FHN’s Capital Ratios Deteriorate

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 11%, down from 11.2% reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.

The total capital ratio was 13.8%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 14.2%. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.5%, also down from 10.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Our Viewpoint on FHN

First Horizon benefited from higher NII and non-interest income, as well as provision benefits. However, the slight declines in loan and deposit balances pose some concern.

FHN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

