First Horizon Q1 Results Beat View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First Horizon Corp. (FHN) reported that its net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter 2021 surged to $225 million or $0.40 per share, from $12 million or $0.04 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the last-quarter was $284 million or $0.51 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter was $806 million compared to $478 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $759.49 million for the quarter

