First Horizon Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher NII & Fee Income

First Horizon Corporation FHN posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of 53 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. This compares favorably with 42 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from higher net interest income (NII) and a rise in non-interest income, along with improved credit quality. However, the rise in expenses remains a headwind.



Net income available to its common shareholders was $257 million, up 21% year over year.

FHN’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total quarterly revenues were $862 million, which increased 6% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $866 million.



NII increased 6% year over year to $667 million. Additionally, the net interest margin expanded 10 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 3.52%.



Non-interest income was $195 million, rising 7% year over year. Growth was driven by higher service charges and fees, mortgage banking revenues, brokerage, trust and insurance income, and fixed income revenues.



Non-interest expenses increased 4% year over year to $505 million. The rise was mainly due to higher salaries and benefits, occupancy and equipment costs, and outside services expenses.



The efficiency ratio was 58.54%, down from 60.06% in the same quarter last year. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates improved profitability.

FHN’s Loans & Deposits Balances Increase

Average loans and leases were $63.2 billion, rising 3% year over year.



Average deposits were $66.2 billion, which increased 3% year over year.

FHN’s Credit Quality Improves

Non-performing loans and leases totaled roughly $606 million, slightly lower than the prior-year quarter.



The allowance for credit losses to loans and leases ratio was 1.28%, down from 1.45% in the year-ago quarter.



Net charge-offs were $29 million, relatively stable year over year. Provision for credit losses was $15 million compared with $40 million in the year-ago quarter.

FHN’s Capital Ratios Deteriorate

The common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 10.5%, down from 10.9% in the year-ago quarter.



The total capital ratio was 13.7%, down from 14.1% a year ago. The tier 1 leverage ratio improved slightly to 10.6% from 10.5% in the prior-year quarter.



Notably, the company repurchased $233 million worth of shares during the quarter.

Our Viewpoint on FHN

First Horizon benefited from solid revenue growth, higher net interest income, improving margins and steady fee income growth. However, rising expenses and lower capital ratios remain concerns. Credit metrics were relatively stable but warrant monitoring going forward.

First Horizon Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

FHN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Bank Stocks

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 17. The consensus estimate for FITB’s quarterly earnings has been revised lower to 84 cents per share over the past seven days.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN is slated to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 23. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBAN’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 36 cents per share.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.