First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.15

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.15 per share on the 3rd of January. This means the annual payment is 3.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Horizon's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, First Horizon's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 15.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 46%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

First Horizon Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FHN Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.04 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 31% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. First Horizon has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. First Horizon definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like First Horizon's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First Horizon that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

