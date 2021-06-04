First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.15

First Horizon Corporation's (NYSE:FHN) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.15 per share on 1st of July. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Horizon's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, First Horizon was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 24.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 45%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First Horizon Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FHN Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 31% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that First Horizon has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We'd also point out that First Horizon has issued stock equal to 77% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like First Horizon's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, First Horizon has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

