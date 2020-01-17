First Horizon National Q4 Net Income Rises YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.47. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net income available to common shareholders increased 21 percent year-on-year to $116.82 million.

Fourth-quarter total revenues increased 20 percent to $494.70 million from $412.79 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $467.13 million, for the quarter. Net interest income increased to $311.39 million from $302.51 million.

