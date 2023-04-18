First Horizon National Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - First Horizon National (FHN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $243 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $259 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $859 million from $707 million last year.

First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $243 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $859 Mln vs. $707 Mln last year.

