First Horizon National Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Horizon National (FHN) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $225 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $284 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 68.6% to $806 million from $478 million last year.

First Horizon National earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $284 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $806 Mln vs. $478 Mln last year.

