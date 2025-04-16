FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL Earnings Results: $FHN Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL ($FHN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $812,000,000, missing estimates of $831,829,536 by $-19,829,536.

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL insiders have traded $FHN stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FHN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D BRYAN JORDAN (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 109,980 shares for an estimated $2,323,651 .

. DAVID T POPWELL (SEVP Sr Strategic Executive) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 100,974 shares for an estimated $1,996,016 .

. HARRY V JR BARTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $199,202 .

. JEFF L. FLEMING (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 8,025 shares for an estimated $165,716

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FHN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

