First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 12/24/19, First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FHN.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 1/10/20. As a percentage of FHN.PRA's recent share price of $25.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of FHN.PRA to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when FHN.PRA shares open for trading on 12/24/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.01%, which compares to an average yield of 5.05% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRA shares, versus FHN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Friday trading, First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FHN.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are up about 0.2%.

