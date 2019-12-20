Markets
FHN.PRA

First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 12/24/19, First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FHN.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 1/10/20. As a percentage of FHN.PRA's recent share price of $25.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of FHN.PRA to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when FHN.PRA shares open for trading on 12/24/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.01%, which compares to an average yield of 5.05% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRA shares, versus FHN:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3875 on First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A:

FHN.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, First Horizon National Corp's Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: FHN.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are up about 0.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FHN.PRA FHN

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular