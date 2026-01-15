First Horizon (FHN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, First Horizon National (FHN) reported revenue of $888 million, up 21.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $862.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Efficiency Ratio : 61.3% compared to the 59.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 61.3% compared to the 59.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Net charge-off ratio : 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $77.03 billion versus $76.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $77.03 billion versus $76.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $604 million versus $622.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $604 million versus $622.63 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $212 million versus $209.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $212 million versus $209.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net interest income (FTE) : $679 million versus $659.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $679 million versus $659.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $676 million compared to the $654.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how First Horizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First Horizon have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.