First Horizon (FHN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, First Horizon National (FHN) reported revenue of $862 million, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $866.27 million, representing a surprise of -0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $76.91 billion compared to the $77.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $76.91 billion compared to the $77.15 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 58.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.2%.

: 58.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 59.2%. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Total nonperforming loans and leases : $606 million versus $602 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $606 million versus $602 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-off ratio : 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Net Interest Income : $667 million versus $658.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $667 million versus $658.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.71 million.

: $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.71 million. Net interest income (FTE): $670 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $656.03 million.

Here is how First Horizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for First Horizon here>>>

Shares of First Horizon have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.