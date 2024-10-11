First Horizon (FHN) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Horizon National (FHN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 40.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $821.63 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain First Horizon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 58.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' should come in at 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $75.12 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $76.31 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $581.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $401 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' stands at $578.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $394 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $641.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $605 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $186.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $173 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $647.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $609 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other noninterest income' of $17.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fixed income' at $43.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mortgage banking and title' reaching $11.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7 million.



Shares of First Horizon have experienced a change of +1.8% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

