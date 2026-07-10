First Horizon (FHN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon National (FHN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $873.47 million, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain First Horizon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 59.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $78.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $75.89 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' at 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $604.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $606.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' stands at $603.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $593.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $678.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $641.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $198.21 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $189.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should come in at $680.14 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $645.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, First Horizon shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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