First Horizon (FHN) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 14.56

The average one-year price target for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) has been revised to 14.56 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 13.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.81% from the latest reported closing price of 13.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1034 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Horizon. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHN is 0.31%, a decrease of 12.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 474,681K shares. The put/call ratio of FHN is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barclays holds 17,674K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,669K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 83,791.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,600K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,287K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 31.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 16,555K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,571K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 30.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,053K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,830K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 29.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 12,321K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,773K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 83.74% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Background Information

First Horizon Corp., with $84 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank.

