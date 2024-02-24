First Horizon (FHN) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 16.63

The average one-year price target for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) has been revised to 16.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 15.73 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.31% from the latest reported closing price of 14.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Horizon. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHN is 0.22%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.36% to 496,157K shares. The put/call ratio of FHN is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 19,765K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,874K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 12.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,463K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,720K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 6.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 17,420K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,314K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 2.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,379K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,885K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 12,038K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing an increase of 77.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN by 380.71% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Horizon Corp., with $84 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of its associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.