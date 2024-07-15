First Horizon Corp's Preferred Stock Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 7/17/24, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4125, payable on 8/1/24. As a percentage of FHN.PRC's recent share price of $25.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.64%, so look for shares of FHN.PRC to trade 1.64% lower — all else being equal — when FHN.PRC shares open for trading on 7/17/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.63%, which compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRC shares, versus FHN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4125 on First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C:

In Monday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are up about 2.4%.

