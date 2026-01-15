First Horizon Corporation Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $956 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $738 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Horizon Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $968 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $3.420 billion from $3.190 billion last year.

First Horizon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $956 Mln. vs. $738 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.87 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $3.420 Bln vs. $3.190 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.