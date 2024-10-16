First Horizon Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $213 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $129 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, First Horizon Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $828 million from $778 million last year.

First Horizon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $213 Mln. vs. $129 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $828 Mln vs. $778 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.