First Horizon Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Horizon Corporation (FHN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $213 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Horizon Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $812 million from $819 million last year.

First Horizon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $812 Mln vs. $819 Mln last year.

