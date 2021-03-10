First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FHN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHN was $16.69, representing a -5.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.66 and a 166.19% increase over the 52 week low of $6.27.

FHN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports FHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.32%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 63.04% over the last 100 days. DDIV has the highest percent weighting of FHN at 2.76%.

