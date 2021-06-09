First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.31, the dividend yield is 3.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHN was $19.31, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.45 and a 132.37% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

FHN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports FHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.02%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Value (MDYV)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 23.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FHN at 4.2%.

