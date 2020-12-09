First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.08, the dividend yield is 4.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHN was $13.08, representing a -24.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.40 and a 108.61% increase over the 52 week low of $6.27.

FHN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports FHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.22%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBE with an increase of 35.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FHN at 1.94%.

