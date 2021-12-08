First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FHN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FHN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.67, the dividend yield is 3.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHN was $16.67, representing a -14.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.45 and a 37.03% increase over the 52 week low of $12.17.

FHN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports FHN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.12%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fhn Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHN as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOV with an increase of 7.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FHN at 0.72%.

