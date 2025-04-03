First Horizon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FHN

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.21, changing hands as low as $17.75 per share. First Horizon Corp shares are currently trading off about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.715 per share, with $22.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.75.

