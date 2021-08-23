First Horizon Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FHN

In trading on Monday, shares of First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.90, changing hands as high as $16.03 per share. First Horizon Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.53 per share, with $19.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.93.

