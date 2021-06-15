First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE:FHS) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking After Shares Rocket 30%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 30% gain and recovering from prior weakness. While recent buyers may be laughing, long-term holders might not be as pleased since the recent gain only brings the stock back to where it started a year ago.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may still consider First High-School Education Group as an attractive investment with its 15.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, First High-School Education Group has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, First High-School Education Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 155% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 65% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 47% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 17% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that First High-School Education Group's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift First High-School Education Group's P/E close to the market median. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that First High-School Education Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for First High-School Education Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

You might be able to find a better investment than First High-School Education Group. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

