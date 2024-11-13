First Helium Inc. Plans New Drilling Ventures

First Helium Inc. (TSE:HELI) has released an update.

First Helium Inc. has announced plans to drill a test well at the Leduc anomaly, aiming to tap into potential oil and helium-enriched natural gas resources. The company is optimistic about generating immediate cash flow and advancing development on its extensive land base. Successful operations could lead to significant follow-up drilling opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:HELI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.