First Helium Inc. Plans New Drilling Ventures

November 13, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

First Helium Inc. (TSE:HELI) has released an update.

First Helium Inc. has announced plans to drill a test well at the Leduc anomaly, aiming to tap into potential oil and helium-enriched natural gas resources. The company is optimistic about generating immediate cash flow and advancing development on its extensive land base. Successful operations could lead to significant follow-up drilling opportunities.

