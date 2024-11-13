First Helium Inc. Plans New Drilling Ventures

First Helium Inc. (TSE:HELI) has released an update.
First Helium Inc. has announced plans to drill a test well at the Leduc anomaly, aiming to tap into potential oil and helium-enriched natural gas resources. The company is optimistic about generating immediate cash flow and advancing development on its extensive land base. Successful operations could lead to significant follow-up drilling opportunities.
