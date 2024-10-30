First Helium Inc. Completes $3.64 Million Placement

First Helium Inc. (TSE:HELI) has released an update.

First Helium Inc. has successfully raised $3.64 million through an upsized private placement, aiming to fuel further development and operations at its Worsley project. The raised funds will support asset development and exploration of helium-enriched natural gas, enhancing potential returns for shareholders.

