First hearing begins in corruption trial of former Pemex boss

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, Emilio Lozoya, appeared in court on Tuesday morning for the first hearing into corruption charges he is facing, according to a judicial official.

Lozoya, who was chief executive of the firm known as Pemex from 2012 to 2016 under Mexico's former president, Enrique Pena Nieto, faces accusations ranging from accepting bribes to money laundering. He has denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

