First Hawaiian Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) executives said the bank delivered loan growth, wider net interest margin and continued solid credit quality in the second quarter of 2026, while preparing for its proposed combination with TriCo Bancshares.

Chairman, President and CEO Bob Harrison said the company was “very excited” about the TriCo transaction, which is expected to close near the end of the year. He said First Hawaiian is focused on the work required to complete the deal and does not have additional information beyond what was presented during its July 23 investor call.

Hawaii economy and loan growth

Harrison pointed to relatively stable economic conditions in Hawaii. The statewide employment rate was 2.5% in May, compared with a national unemployment rate of 4.3%. Total visitor arrivals through May rose 2.9% from a year earlier, driven primarily by visitors from the U.S. mainland and Japan, while year-to-date visitor spending reached $9.7 billion, up 7.5% from 2025 levels.

Hawaii housing prices also remained firm. The median Oahu single-family home sales price was $1.2 million in June, up 10.4% year over year, while the median condo price was $528,000, up 3.5%.

Total loans increased $137 million during the quarter, representing annualized growth of about 3.6%. Growth was led by commercial and industrial, or C&I, lending and commercial real estate lending. C&I balances increased $98 million, primarily because of dealer-flooring growth and expansion in the company’s Hawaii corporate portfolio.

Completed construction projects resulted in the conversion of $95 million in construction loan balances into commercial real estate loans. Construction loan payoffs and lower residential balances partly offset the broader growth, as residential payoffs exceeded new production.

Harrison said management continues to see a “very robust pipeline” in C&I and commercial real estate, with construction activity representing a meaningful portion of commercial real estate opportunities. The bank also is working with some new customer relationships, he said. Residential lending, however, is expected to remain slow because of the interest-rate environment.

Deposits, margin and earnings outlook

Total deposits declined $623 million in the second quarter, largely due to expected public-deposit outflows. Chief Financial Officer Jamie Moses said retail deposits were essentially flat, while commercial deposits fell about $156 million because of seasonal volatility. Public deposits declined $467 million, mainly in operating accounts, and public time deposits decreased by $115 million. The remaining public time-deposit balance was $9 million.

Moses said the declines did not reflect lost customer relationships. Municipal partners found other ways to invest certain balances off the bank’s balance sheet, he said, while First Hawaiian expects retail and commercial deposits to increase in the second half because of seasonal patterns. The company’s noninterest-bearing deposit ratio was 32%, and its total cost of deposits declined two basis points from the first quarter.

Net interest income increased $3.5 million sequentially to $171 million. Net interest margin rose six basis points to 3.25%, helped by deposit mix and repricing, higher loan and securities yields, and lower cash balances.

Management revised its full-year net interest margin outlook to a range of 3.24% to 3.25%, based on market expectations for one rate increase later this year. First Hawaiian expects third-quarter margin of about 3.27%. Moses said the company assumed a rate increase early in the fourth quarter in its outlook.

The balance sheet remains asset-sensitive, according to Harrison. Moses said roughly $6 billion of assets would reprice immediately following a rate increase based on SOFR, while approximately $3.5 billion to $4 billion of liabilities would also reprice to some degree.

Cash balances declined in the quarter primarily because of public-deposit outflows. Management expects to keep cash around the quarter-end level, approximately $1 billion, through the rest of the year, even as it anticipates further loan growth.

Fees, expenses and credit quality

Noninterest income totaled $60.3 million, aided by higher bank-owned life insurance income, an excise tax refund and increased swap fees. Moses said the BOLI contribution reflected a component of the portfolio that is sensitive to market movements rather than a death benefit.

First Hawaiian maintained its full-year noninterest income outlook of about $220 million. Moses said the company generally views approximately $55 million per quarter as a baseline, though one-time or market-related items can cause quarterly variation.

Noninterest expense was $130.4 million, including $4.2 million in costs related to the TriCo transaction. The company expects more transaction costs in the second half as it moves toward closing and integration. Excluding TriCo-related costs, First Hawaiian expects reported expenses of $515 million to $520 million for the full year.

Moses said higher second-half expenses will reflect continued hiring to support loan growth, along with project-related salary, professional-services and information-technology costs.

Chief Risk Officer Lea Nakamura said credit performance and credit metrics remained healthy. The allowance for credit losses declined both in dollar terms and relative to coverage, primarily because of a material reduction in classified assets.

The company reported a return on average tangible assets of 1.28% and a return on average tangible equity of 16.34% for the quarter. Its effective tax rate was 22.9%.

TriCo transaction and capital plans

Harrison said First Hawaiian did not repurchase shares during the second quarter and is unlikely to conduct buybacks for the remainder of the year while the TriCo deal proceeds through regulatory review, though he said that could change. The company’s common equity tier 1 ratio remained above 13%, according to an analyst’s question during the call.

Management reiterated a target of 25% cost savings from the TriCo transaction. Moses said the company remains comfortable with that objective and expects to achieve it through a variety of measures, but did not provide further detail.

Harrison said three TriCo executives—Richard Smith, Dan Bailey and Peter G. Wiese—are expected to join First Hawaiian’s senior management team. He said First Hawaiian intends to retain much of TriCo’s management team, describing the California bank as a well-run institution that First Hawaiian plans to support while learning from its operations.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

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