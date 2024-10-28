First Hawaiian price target raised to $21 from $20 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on First Hawaiian (FHB) to $21 from $20 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm looks for 2025 to be the 4th straight year of negative EPS growth, as the asset sensitive balance sheet and muted loan growth stunt net interest income. Wells sees the valuation premium narrowing as investor focus shifts to growth and away from safety and soundness.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FHB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.