First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.26

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.26 per share on the 2nd of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First Hawaiian's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 6 years, First Hawaiian has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Hawaiian's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 56%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 18.6% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 48% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:FHB Historic Dividend August 2nd 2022

First Hawaiian Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.80 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

First Hawaiian May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 3.2% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.2% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On First Hawaiian's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for First Hawaiian that you should be aware of before investing. Is First Hawaiian not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

