First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.26

The board of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.26 per share on the 4th of March. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

First Hawaiian's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, First Hawaiian was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 16.0%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 66%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First Hawaiian Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.80, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.4% a year over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 4.8% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. First Hawaiian is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we think First Hawaiian is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for First Hawaiian you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

