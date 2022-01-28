First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 14%

Market forces rained on the parade of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the latest downgrade, the eight analysts covering First Hawaiian provided consensus estimates of US$543m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 28% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to decline 17% to US$1.73 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$628m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.77 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

NasdaqGS:FHB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$29.56 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on First Hawaiian, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$33.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.6% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 28% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 4.9% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately First Hawaiian is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that First Hawaiian's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on First Hawaiian after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on First Hawaiian, given recent substantial insider selling. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other concerns we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

