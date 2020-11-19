First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.03, the dividend yield is 4.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHB was $22.03, representing a -29.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.25 and a 62.52% increase over the 52 week low of $13.56.

FHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports FHB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.12%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FHB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FHB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 29.56% over the last 100 days. PSCF has the highest percent weighting of FHB at 1.39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.