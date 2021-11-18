First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.38, the dividend yield is 3.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FHB was $28.38, representing a -7.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.80 and a 34.69% increase over the 52 week low of $21.07.

FHB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports FHB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.83%, compared to an industry average of 32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fhb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.